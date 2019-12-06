Siouxland Forecast: December 06, 2019

Today was a cool day with highs hovering around the freezing mark. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s. Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs back in the mid 40s. We’ll see cooler temps on Sunday with highs hovering near 40 with clouds increasing. We’ll have a 30% chance of a few snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. Next week looks to be much colder with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

Get those winter coats back out for next week!