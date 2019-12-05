Siouxland Forecast: December 05, 2019

The quiet weather will continue tonight. We will see some clouds increasing, but we will remain dry throughout the area tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, so it will be a cold night with winds around 10-15 MPH from the north making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow will be cool with a high of only 34 with calm winds. We will see a mix of clouds and sun, but I do think we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine tomorrow.

Saturday will be nice with highs back in the 40s with sunny skies. Sunday looks to be a bit cloudier with a high of 39. We may see a few flurries Sunday night into Monday morning. Next week will be bitter cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

Enjoy the nice weather while its here, because a much colder pattern looks to take over as we near the middle of the month.