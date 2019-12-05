Siouxland Forecast: December 04, 2019

The nice weather that we’ve had the last few days looks to continue. We’ll cool down tonight into the mid 20s with light winds making for another quiet night. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high of 39. Friday looks to be in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is looking nice again with highs in the 40s, and make sure you enjoy it this weekend, because much colder air moves in next work week. We will see a chance of a few flurries on Monday with highs in the 20s.

The rest of the week looks pretty cold as well with lows in the teens and single digits. Make sure you enjoy the warmer weather while we have it around!

