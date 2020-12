SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s a cooler day in the region after a shift in winds from the northwest and heavier cloud coverage.

There are some chances for flurries in the morning as the clouds persist for the day.

Snow will primarily be concentrated in the northern half of Siouxland with strong winds from the northwest.

