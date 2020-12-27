Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 27, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s a brisk and breezy day today as temperatures have remained in the lower 30s and winds have increased to speeds over 20 mph for portions of the viewing area. Many places are reporting gusts of over 30 mph. This means wind chills are being pushed down into the teens for many locations.

Cloud coverage has persisted throughout the day after morning snow showers scooted eastward. Later this evening, clouds will give way to clearer skies.

Overnight temperatures in Sioux City will also drop to around 12° with winds coming from the northwest and settling down to speeds of around 5-15 mph.

As we look at tomorrow, don’t expect it to warm up too much despite sunnier skies. Forecast highs will be in the upper 20s for much of the viewing area with northwest winds between 5-10 mph.

Clear skies will be short-lived tomorrow as we see clouds move in overnight, making way for a possible big snow event this week.

