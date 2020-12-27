Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 26, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Temperatures are in the 30s throughout most of the region with eastern flowing winds between 5 and 10 mph, which are pushing wind chills down by five degrees.

We’ve seen a few clouds pass through earlier in the day and expect them to increase as the evening goes on with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Winds will shift overnight and bring a cooler day tomorrow as we see forecast highs in the lower 30s. Those temps will feel significantly cooler with the stronger northwest winds flowing between 10-20 mph. Some gusts of up to 30 mph possible.

Cloudier skies will hang around tomorrow’s cooler and windier conditions before see some short-lived sunshine to start the week.

