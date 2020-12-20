Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 20, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s a warmer day after the cool down yesterday with temperatures above 40 degrees throughout the region. We’ll start off sunny, but will see clouds enter the region after midday.

Winds will be from the northwest shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds will range between 5 and 10 mph and strengthen as the day progresses.

Warmer weather will last for the start of the week before a cool down happens later on, bringing us closer to seasonal averages.

