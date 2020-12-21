Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 20, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

It’s a warmer day out there as we see temperatures rise into the 40s throughout the region. Winds are increasing in strength from the south and will keep it feeling a little cooler.

Over the last few hours we’ve seen clouds move in, and they will persist throughout the early evening before giving way to clearer skies by tomorrow.

Expect warmer temperatures to persist throughout the evening with overnight lows for the region in the lower 30s. Winds will increase in strength to be between 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Highs for tomorrow are forecast to be in the upper 40s. Strong winds persist from the northwest at between 15-25 mph. There may be some gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

The warmer weather will continue for a bit before seeing a steep cool down during the middle of the week.

