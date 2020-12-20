Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Temperatures to the west are warmer as we are seeing some temps in the mid 40s. As you travel further east, you’ll see temps in the mid to low 30s.

Winds are picking up to speeds between 5 and 15 mph, with stronger winds concentrated in the western half of the region. This means wind chills are making things feel in the 20s.

After having clear skies throughout the afternoon, expect clouds to pass through the region this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and winds will shift to between 5 and 10 mph.

Tomorrow, southern winds will lead to a brief warm up as we see temperatures rise into the 40s for most of the area. Winds become stronger in the late afternoon.

Warmer weather will persist for a few days as we see southern winds and a shift in the winds aloft to bring some warmer weather before a cool down later in the week.

