SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s a warmer day as we see temperatures rise into the mid and upper 30s for the highs.

Clouds will decrease and allow us to see some sunshine by afternoon.

A western wind will pick up initially at close to 5 mph, but will speed up to 10-15 mph by the afternoon.

The warm-up will be short-lived as we see a cooler start to the work week.

