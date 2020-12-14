Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 13, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

The clouds have persisted later into the afternoon leading to a cooler day as temperatures have remained in the lower 30s for most of Siouxland.

Strengthening northwestern winds of over 15 mph and some gusts of over 25 mph are keeping things feeling very brisk.

Cloud coverage breaking in the evening after the passage of a cold front. This will lead to a cold Monday morning as we see temperatures drop into the mid teens for the region, with wind chills potentially reaching the single digits.

Tomorrow highs will reach into the upper 20s for the first time since March, with eastern winds between 5-10 mph.

Expect cooler weather to persist for a few days before seeing a warm up.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!