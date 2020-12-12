Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 12, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Clouds in the region and northern winds are keeping temperatures in the in the upper 20s and lower 30’s today.

It’s a little breezy with winds at approximately 10 mph, especially in the eastern areas of Siouxland. The winds will be dying down throughout the evening as clouds persist.

Tonight, overnight temperatures for the region will be in the teens with winds shifting direction.

Tomorrow as skies clear later on in the day, expect temperatures to rise to the upper 30s with western winds between 5-15 mph.

A cooler start to the week is expected.

