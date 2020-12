SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s another mild day as we see temperatures in the mid 40s again for the region, with some western areas reaching into the 50s.

The high for Sioux City will be 46° with northwest winds between 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies as some clouds move through during the early afternoon hours.

