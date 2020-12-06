Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 06, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

With the heavier cloud overage in the eastern half of Siouxland, temperatures have been kept a little cooler.

The eastern part of the region is still showing 30° temperatures while the western portions are seeing temperatures up to the mid 40s and above for the day.

Winds are still blowing from the northwest at under 10 mph.

As we look at the radar for the last few hours, you can see the clouds remaining in the east but beginning to clear out.

We will see mostly clear skies for the evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. A 5 mph western wind will keep things pleasant.

Tomorrow will bring clearer skies and warmer weather. Highs for the day will be around 50° and northwest winds will become a little stronger, reaching up to 15 mph.

Warmer weather is expected through the start of the week.

