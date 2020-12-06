Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 05, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

It’s a warm day in the region with temperatures in the mid 40s and warmer to the west. It’s been a little breezy with winds over 10 mph, but no wind gusts being reported, so a gorgeous day.

Clear skies through the region have helped keep things comfortable. Expect this to continue throughout the evening as it cools down to the 20s for the overnight. North-northwest winds will blow between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be a warm day again with temperatures in the mid 40s again and mostly sunny skies. Expect northwest winds between 5-10 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!