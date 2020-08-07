Siouxland Forecast: August 7, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We finally made it to the weekend. It’s going to be a hot and humid one with highs in the 90s with some scattered storm chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side in the upper 60s and 70s with light winds from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been fairly quiet through the overnight hours with some cloudy skies.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be warm, humid, and breezy with temperatures rising to a high of 88 by this afternoon.

Then tonight will be warm and humid overnight with partly cloudy skies and a low of 72 by tomorrow morning.

