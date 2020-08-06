Siouxland Forecast: August 6, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior!

We are looking at some isolated thunderstorms today with a hot and sticky weekend coming our way and slim rain chances throughout next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across Siouxland with fairly light winds from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing more calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few isolated thunderstorms in northern and northeastern Siouxland overnight.

The out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 86 by this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Then tonight we will be mostly cloudy with more isolated thunderstorms possible as we fall to a low of 68 by tomorrow morning.

