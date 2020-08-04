Siouxland Forecast: August 4, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Monday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 40s and 50s. We have calm winds. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the storm cast now, you can see that we’ll see we might see some storms tonight. The low tonight will fall to 58 with a few storms. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 82 with a few storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.