Siouxland Forecast: August 28, 2020

After today, the weekend is ours and it's going to be wonderful!



We are looking at some isolated showers and thunderstorms possible later this morning and early afternoon. We are also starting to cool down with highs in the mid 80s and upper 70s through the weekend and upcoming week.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side to start the day off as they are ranging in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds are on the lighter side across the area with a small low pressure, also known as a small shortwave in northwestern Siouxland, with winds ranging form 5 to 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it turned out to be a fairly quiet night as the storms that were supposed to be in northern Siouxland overnight pushed north, staying out of our area for now; however, we do have a chance to see some showers and isolated thunderstorms later this morning and early afternoon.



Taking a look at the out the door forecast for today, you can see it’s going to be on the warm side with temperatures rising to a high of 89 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will stay mostly clear and quiet as we fall to a low of 55 by tomorrow morning.



