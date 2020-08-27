Siouxland Forecast: August 27, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

Today will be another hot one before a cold front moves through bringing a few rain chances to the area, including later tonight. That will lead to a pleasant weekend and week with comfortable highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side again as they are ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Winds are also on the lighter side this morning again from the south, between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas still seeing winds up to 15 mph at times. We will see lighter winds throughout the day today unlike the past few days.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that a thin line of light showers, or sprinkles, moved through the Siouxland area during the overnight hours. Those light sprinkles only dropped trace amounts of rain.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another hot and sunny day with temperatures gradually rising to a high of 95 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see an increase in clouds ahead of some overnight showers and thunderstorms as we fall to a low of 70 by tomorrow morning.

