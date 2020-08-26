Siouxland Forecast: August 26, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We will see gradual cooling as we head into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s through the weekend into next week and a few slim rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures are on the warmer side this morning ranging between the mid 60s in southern Siouxland to the mid 70s in northern Siouxland.

Winds are on the lighter side this morning from the south ranging between 5 and 10 mph. We will see these winds increase throughout the day up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we’ve had a fairly quiet night with clear skies across the Siouxland area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s not only going to be hot with a high of 95, it’s also going to be sunny and windy.

Then tonight we will stay mostly clear and warm as we fall to a low of 68 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those slim rain chances in the Siouxland area