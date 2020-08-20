Siouxland Forecast: August 20, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday junior Siouxland! One more day after today and the weekend is ours!

We are still looking at a sunny and dry weather pattern and a hot and sticky weekend with highs in the 90s.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s with light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 15 mph. We will see these winds increase a bit through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had another quiet and clear night in Siouxland.

Your out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny and breezy today as temperatures rise to a high of 89 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we may see a few clouds move into the area as we fall to a low of 64 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how hot this weekend could be.