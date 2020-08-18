Siouxland Forecast: August 18, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a warm and sunny week with highs in the 80s and 90s, and little to no rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side as they are in the 50s across the area with winds ranging from calm conditions up to around 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that Siouxland had a quiet night with fairly clear skies.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be comfortable with a high of 83 and very little humidity. We do have the chance for some late afternoon isolated showers despite being mostly sunny today.

Tonight we will stay mostly clear as we cool down back into the 50s for a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

