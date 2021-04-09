Siouxland Forecast: April 9, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland.

We are looking at a few showers possible today, but a sunny and warmer weekend with seasonal highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 40s once again this morning.

Winds are slightly breezy from the west, northwest up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few light showers moving through portions of central Siouxland, mostly along the I-29 corridor.

As showers start to clear out of the area, the dew points are very close to the temperatures this morning, which means we are dealing with some thick, patchy fog in portions of the area. Most of the reduced visibility is currently in the northeastern portion of the area, with visibility down to 3 miles.

And today, we are looking at a few showers and a breeze with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 60 by this afternoon.

