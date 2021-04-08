Siouxland Forecast: April 8, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland.

We are looking at showers continuing through the day today, sunshine returning Saturday, and seasonal highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool side in the 40s across the area. We are looking at staying in the 40s through the day today.

Winds are breezy from the northwest up to 20 mph. Not only are we looking at showers through the day today, but we are also looking at breezy winds all day as well.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we are on the backside of a low-pressure system that is hovering over central Iowa, which is why we are seeing showers this morning and through the day today. Once this system continues to clear east into Illinois, showers will start to lighten up overnight into tomorrow. With rain in the area, we have already seen as much as three-quarters of an inch near the Spencer area, with just under a half an inch near Le Mars, and around a third of an inch here in Sioux City.

Showers will continue through the day today as winds stay breezy and temperatures hover in the upper 40s with a high of 48 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when showers will clear out of the area and to see how much more rain we have coming our way.