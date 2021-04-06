Siouxland Forecast: April 6, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Tuesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 50s and 60s. We have wind speeds directed in from the south at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have showers moving in. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see showers. The low tonight will fall to 49 with rain. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 54 with rain. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.