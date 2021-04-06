Siouxland Forecast: April 6, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a few isolated thunderstorms occur with a mild low temperature of 55°. While there isn’t much moisture in the air to fuel thunderstorms, a brief period of strong wind gusts is possible as cooler air starts to settle in.

More seasonal springtime temperatures plus April showers are the two big forecast headlines this week. Tomorrow, expect a high of 71° with off-and-on rain. Scattered showers are likely to continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slide downward – a high of 60° is anticipated Wednesday and on Thursday look for a high of 56°. Rainfall totals for this week are expected to be in the neighborhood of 1 inch. It’s been dry lately, so any precipitation would be helpful!