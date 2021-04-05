Siouxland Forecast: April 5, 2021

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Another warm day in the region as we see temperatures reach into the 80’s yet again. We are going to start with a few clouds, but clear skies will prevail with another sunny day as we see winds increase from the south which will help us reach into the low 80’s yet again. change of pace with increasing clouds as we enter the evening as we see a cold front passing through the region giving us a chance to see some showers and scattered thunderstorms over the evening. Evening clouds will keep us milder with overnight low temperatures expected to remain in the 50’s again with winds between 5-10 mph.

The clouds that we see move in in the evening will persist through much of the work week along with rain chances through Thursday. hopefully these April showers can begin to alleviate drought conditions in the region.