Siouxland Forecast: April 4, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Easter Siouxland!

Temperatures for the day are going to rise even higher than yesterday thanks to steady southerly winds. Forecast highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds begin to move into the region by evening, however chances for showers remain unlikely with the dry air that will persist over the Siouxland area.

Warm temperatures will continue through the start of the work week, bringing a moderately cloudy 80° day on Monday.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!