Siouxland Forecast: April 4, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Easter Siouxland! Hopefully you’ve gotten out there to soak up some sun and find Easter eggs on this warm, spring-like day.

Winds are calmer and from the northeast with reports of speeds under 10 mph. The extremely dry air mass is still present, so concerns for wildfire persist. No red flag warnings have been issued in the region. The dry air has inhibited cloud development, however expect more clouds to arrive this evening. Those clouds will keep overnight lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures and a few more clouds. Winds will be stronger and from the south with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Clouds will also increase as we settle into evening.

Increasing cloud coverage on Monday evening will also bring some limited rain chances, however those chances will increase for Tuesday, introducing a possibility for some scattered storms. Our first April showers are on the horizon.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!