Siouxland Forecast: April 3, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Easter weekend is starting off warm as we see temperatures throughout the region hover above 70°. There is plenty of sunshine to accompany it as clouds remain minimal.

This trend will continue this evening as we see steady southerly winds bringing more warm air from the south, as we expect an even warmer Easter Sunday.

With tomorrow’s high temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 70s to low 80s, it’s looking like terrific weather to enjoy some Easter egg hunting with the kiddos. We’ll be seeing more clouds move in Sunday evening, but the nice weather will last through the start of the work week.

After Monday, our next rain chance makes an appearance with the development of a low pressure system expected to give us rain through the midweek. Temperatures are expected to take a dip due to that low pressure system, causing temperatures to reach into the 60s.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. for your full extended forecast!