Winter Weather Advisories are in place throughout Siouxland due to a combination of freezing drizzle and light snow showers. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch plus snow accumulations near 1 inch will make for slippery & hazardous travel conditions. Avoid travel through Friday morning unless it’s necessary! The low temperature overnight will fall into the 20s.

Friday we’ll have decreasing cloud cover in the afternoon with a high of about 41°.