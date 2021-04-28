Siouxland Forecast: April 28, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at some lingering showers and possible thunderstorms this morning, a weekend warm up, and a wet start to next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the 40s across the area.

Winds are still breezy from the north, northeast up to 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that showers and thunderstorms started moving into the area between 1 and 2 this morning.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at lingering morning showers as well as another cooler day with a high of 64 by this afternoon.

