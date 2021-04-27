Siouxland Forecast: April 27, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

I hope you got to enjoy yesterdays temperatures in the 80s. Today we are looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms, but a nice spring time patterns with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool to mild side in the 40s and 50s across the area.

We are also dealing with a breeze in the area from the northeast up to 15 mph. We will continue to see a breeze throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight with isolated showers and thunderstorms in portions of northern Siouxland.

We are looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area today with a light breeze as temperatures rise to a high of 63 by this afternoon.

