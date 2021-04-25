Siouxland Forecast: April 25, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

A warmer day than yesterday is expected as we see a change to southern flowing winds bringing a warmer air mass from the south. Chances of daytime showers are rather limited with clouds and strong winds being the more important factors for the day.

We’ll see daytime highs ranging from low 60s toward the north to the mid 70s in the southern areas. Winds will be between 15-20 mph, so expect gusts to reach up 30 mph or higher. There will be a gradual clearing of clouds for the evening.

A warm up is expected to continue as we see temperatures reach into the 80s for the start of the work week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!