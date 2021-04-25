Siouxland Forecast: April 25, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a warmer Sunday as we see a return to the 60s and 70s for much of the region. Temperatures in the northeast have remained cooler.

This warm-up also comes with strong southeastern winds upwards of 20 mph, with gusts reported upwards of 30 mph. We’ve had some morning showers in the region, but they’ve exited, leaving a few clouds behind.

Clouds will persist throughout the evening, only allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 40s for overnight lows.

After a day of strong southern winds, we’ll see temperatures rise yet again as daytime highs reach into the 80s, bringing calmer south winds ranging between 10 to 15 mph.

This warm-up won’t last too long as we’re expecting temperatures to dip into the 60s by Tuesday, making way for some moderate rain chances.

