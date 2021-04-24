Siouxland Forecast: April 24, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cooler temperatures paired with a moderate breeze have made today a blustery one in the region. There has been plenty of sunshine with a few clouds moving in, making it a picturesque day. After a cold front moved through, daytime highs only reached into the mid 50s.

Northwest winds have been steady at over 10 mph, with gusts over 20 mph reported in the region. Some locations feeling the brunt of the conditions are those to the north that didn’t see temps rise above 50°.

Clear skies won’t last, with clouds increasing throughout the evening. There’s also a chance of late morning showers Sunday. Tonight, overnight lows will drop down into the 30s. Southern flowing winds will lead to warmer temperatures over the next few days.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the in the upper 60s with some areas reaching the 70s. Strong winds will continue as well with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Things are expected to really warm up on Monday, but a cool down is expected in the days following.

