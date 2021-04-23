Siouxland Forecast: April 23, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-Yay Siouxland!

We are looking at a pleasant weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s with 70s and 80s to start next week before a mid-week cold front moves through.

Temperatures this morning are off to a warm start considered what we have seen every morning this week so far as they are ranging in the 40s across the area.

We may see warmer temperatures this morning for a change, but we are dealing with a breezy morning once again with winds coming from the south up to 20 mph. We are looking at lighter winds through the afternoon hours.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight with very light showers along the I-29 corridor and east of the I-29 corridor.

Just to see how light these showers are, there has been little to no accumulation associated with them, as rainfall totals are still coming in at 0.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at pockets of sunshine with mild temperatures as they rise to a high of 64 by this afternoon.

We do have a chance to see a brief shower or two this weekend before next week’s cold front so be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see a brief shower or two in the area!