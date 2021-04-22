Siouxland Forecast: April 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior and Earth Day!

We will see morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers today, a mild weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, but a cold front next week bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s and 30s.

Winds are coming from the southwest across the area up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours across the area.

And taking a look at your Earth Day forecast, you can see we are looking at morning sunshine with afternoon clouds and showers mixed in and a high of 58.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start to see showers move into the area and how much rain we could see through the night!