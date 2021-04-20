Siouxland Forecast: April 20, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at isolated sprinkle and flurry chances today, with gradual warming into next week, and a few rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the cold side again in the 20s across the area.

Winds are light this morning coming from the north, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours into this morning.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be another cool day with a high of 46 by this afternoon with isolated sprinkles and flurries possible.

