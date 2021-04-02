Siouxland Forecast: April 2, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland.

We are looking at a sunny, warm, and windy day, and weekend, with 80s for Easter Sunday and rain chances next week.

Temperatures this morning much better than yesterday morning as they are ranging in the 30s and 40s this morning across the area.

Winds are strong up to 25 mph from the south, southeast this morning. Hold onto your hats again Siouxland because we are looking at these winds in the area all day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a clear and quiet night despite the winds in the area.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a pleasant but windy day today with sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 70 by this afternoon.

