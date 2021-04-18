Siouxland Forecast: April 18, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

With clearer skies and winds shifting to the west, expect a warm-up with highs reaching into the 60s for the region. Clear skies will only last so long though, as we see a cold front begin to move into the region. With this frontal passage, expect winds and clouds to increase by afternoon.

Evening shower chances will start off the work week.

The expected evening showers will continue throughout the daytime hours and could develop into a rain-snow mixture thanks to a cool down existing behind the cold front.

Cooler temperatures will prevail for the start of the work week.

