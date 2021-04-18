Siouxland Forecast: April 18, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a beautiful Sunday with clear skies and warmer temperatures. We’ve seen a 10° gain from yesterday pushing temps into the lower and mid 60s. Winds strengthened to 15 mph with some gusting over 20 mph.

The sunshine has been nice, but it won’t be lasting too much longer as a we see a cold front move in from the north bringing with it stronger winds and more clouds.

This front will also bring our next chance of rain this evening, and as it cools down by tomorrow morning, a chance to see a rain-snow mixture that may give us a dusting in mid-April. Expect a grayer and wetter start to the work week.

Cooler temperatures will persist after the front passes through, keeping temperatures below the 50° mark for the start of the week. We’ll have clearer and warmer weather in a few days.

