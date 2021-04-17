Siouxland Forecast: April 17, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clouds have persisted throughout the region keeping us from warming up too much on this Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are being reported in the 50s for much of the region.

Winds are a little stronger and being reported between 10-20 mph from the northwest, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

With clouds persisting for much of the daytime, this will not be the case for the evening as we see gradually clearing skies for the region. Temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 30s for overnight lows.

Sunnier skies will allow for a quite a warm-up for Sunday with expected highs in the mid 60s, though winds will steadily increase in the afternoon ahead of the passing cold front.

This frontal passage will lead to a chance of seeing evening showers Monday. Those showers will persist all day and bring significantly cooler temperatures and strong northern winds.

