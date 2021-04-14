Siouxland Forecast: April 14, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are officially halfway through the week!

It has been a windy one, today will remain breezy but winds are looking to die down as some late week shower chances move in with a cool springtime pattern with highs hovering in the 50s.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. We are seeing a wind chill this morning with real feel temperatures hovering in the upper teens to mid 20s in the area.

Thankfully, winds are on the lighter side with a light breeze mixed in around northern Siouxland up to 15 to 20 mph. We will see winds vary up to 20 mph through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies to partly cloudy skies in northern Siouxland overnight.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild and breezy day with temperatures rising to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those late week rain chances move into the area.