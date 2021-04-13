Siouxland Forecast: April 13, 2021

Good Tuesday Morning Siouxland.

We are looking at another windy and mild day today, slim weekend rain chances, and mild temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s.

Winds are coming from the west, northwest up to 20 mph. Winds are projected to increase to around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have seen a gradual increase in clouds in the area, making way for a partly cloudy morning and day ahead.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking a mild but windy day with temperatures rising to a high of 50 by this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could potentially see some light showers this coming weekend.