Siouxland Forecast: April 12, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.

We are in store for a windy start to this week as well as a mild week with highs in the 50s, and rain chances returning by the end of the week.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Winds are already breezy from the northwest up to 20 mph this morning. Winds today are projected to reach up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a fairly quiet night with a few clouds and very light sprinkles in northern, northeastern Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild, sunny, and windy day today with temperatures rising to a high of 53 by this afternoon.

