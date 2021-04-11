Siouxland Forecast: April 11, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Today is going to be a nice wrap-up to the weekend, with another sunny day in the 60s.

Winds will be from the northwest and will increase by the afternoon to speeds between 10-15 mph. During the evening, the cold front moving through will drive wind speeds higher, possibly producing gusts up to 25 mph.

Dry air will remain in the area and that will limit rain chances.

With the passage of the cold front, expect a cooler week with temperatures in the 50s and strong winds for Monday.

It will remain dry for most of the work week with clouds increasing after the midweek.

