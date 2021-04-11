Siouxland Forecast: April 11, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What a nice way to end the weekend this sunny Sunday!

Temperatures have increased to the mid-60s since yesterday, bringing stronger winds in the western areas. They will eventually traverse east so expect stronger winds in the evening the further east you move in Siouxland.

A few clouds are expected to move in with the passage of a cold front, but rain chances will continue to remain limited across the region. That front will usher in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and temperatures in the mid-50s to kick off the week.

Beyond Monday, temperatures will remain in the 50s for the balance of the week. Rain chances will be limited as well. Sunshine will slowly decrease as we see increasing clouds over the next few days.

