Siouxland Forecast: April 10, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A nice weekend is expected in the region as we see temperatures in the 60s with sunshine again, though not nearly as a warm as we had last weekend.

Clear skies are going to last all weekend with winds from the northwest reaching up to 15 mph both days.

Winds will begin to strengthen for the start of the work week. With clear skies in the evenings and northern winds, temperatures will cool off close to the freezing point during the evening and overnight hours.

Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday’s going to be another day with temperatures in the 60s.

We will see a cold front pass through Sunday evening through Monday. This cold front has little chance of providing rain, but it will cool the area by a few degrees, bringing temperatures down into the 50s and leading up to strong winds for the weekend.

