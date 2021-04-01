Siouxland Forecast: April 1, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at gradual warming with highs in the 70s and 80s by this weekend and dry weather continuing here in Siouxland.

Temperatures are on the colder side this morning in the teens and low 20s.

Winds are very light this morning with most of the area seeing calm conditions. We are looking at another breezy day today as winds are projected to increase through the morning hours into this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a clear and quiet but cold night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild but breezy day today with mostly sunny skies and a high of 53 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will potentially end this dry spell with showers next week.